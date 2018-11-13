News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Have you seen this man around Deeside? He’s wanted on recall to prison

Published: Tuesday, Nov 13th, 2018
North Flintshire local policing team are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison and thought to be in the Deeside area.

Police say 35-year old David Hollis is likely to be on foot or a pushbike and wearing a baseball cap and could well be sleeping rough.

Hollis is now suspected of carrying out several burglaries in the area.

In an update of their facebook page a spokesperson for North Flintshire local policing team said:

“David Hollis is still wanted by Police to be returned to Prison but he is now also wanted for several burglaries in the area.

We are still looking for him day and night but would really appreciate the help of you, the community in helping us to find him.

He may be sleeping rough and is believed to be either in Flint or Deeside.

We believe that someone reading this knows where he is, given the nature of why we want to speak to him, are you happy in not telling us?

Would you friends or family or other victims be happy? You can pass any information in 100% confidence.”

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support
Or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

