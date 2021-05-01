Deeside.com > News Conwy

Posted: Sat 1st May 2021

Updated: Sat 1st May

Gwyrych Castle improvement plans unveiled

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

People breaking into Gwrych Castle has forced its preservation trust to apply for permission to reinstate security fencing removed for TV show I’m a Celebrity.

Planning documents submitted to Conwy county council also ask for permission to keep temporary roofs installed for the hit ITV series, so they can hold displays in the dining room, coach house and blacksmith’s shop.

The application also seeks approval for a new electrical supply cabinet, new doors on the coach house and blacksmith’s shop, a new roof for the dairy and retention of a new balustrade to the bothy staircase.

The heritage statement submitted with the plans says security fencing, removed to necessitate filming of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here near Abergele, needs to be reinstated because of “on-going issues of breaking and entering”.


The Grade I listed building was front and centre of the nation’s viewing habits during live broadcasts of the programme last year, bringing with it “international prominence” said the report.

The castle, listed as “at risk” on Cadw’s register, is open daily but access is currently being restricted to the gardens and outer, surrounding buildings.

The application outlines the trust’s aim of opening all buildings to the public to “fully interpret their history and development”.

It said: “The trust has secured a Resilient Heritage Grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund which has provided the opportunity to undertake an assessment of the conditions of the castle.”

The cash will also support the long-term development of a “masterplan” for the site.

Later in the heritage statement it revealed separate planning permission will eventually be sought to reinstate a full permanent roof over the blacksmith’s and coach house areas.

It added: “For the time being this space provides essential dry storage as well as space to display further items from both the programme and the castle’s history.”

The study also revealed some of the detective work which went into designing the iron balustrade of the bothy staircase.

ITV craftsmen devised a design based on the “stubs of the balusters” (the vertical parts of the balustrade) and enquiries were made to match with those in buildings of a similar age.

The report said Cadw were happy with the designs and later evidence showed the finished product was “remarkably accurate”.
The trust has applied for listed building consent to complete the works, some of which is retrospective.

By Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Road rollers stolen from sites in Wepre and Bagillt – police appeal for information

News

Voters asked to bring their own pencils for election like no other

Flintshire

Vision for former Ysgol Penyffordd site could see shops, bungalows and events area created in its place

News

Welsh Government confirms gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can reopen on Monday

News

Transport for Wales ask passengers to respect its staff as easing of lockdown has seen increase in anti-social behaviour

News

Plans to convert pub near Holywell into house receive green light

News

European Super League debate provides lessons to learn for football students

News

Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships hand over three three major North Wales apartment schemes including two in Flintshire

News

Wrexham Glyndwr University Vice Chancellor Honoured by Learned Society of Wales

News





Read 386,772 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X