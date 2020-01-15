Group friends set to walk from Holyhead to Shotton in just 48 hours for charity

A group of friends are training hard for a charity event which will see them walk from Holyhead to Shotton in just 48 hours.

Pete Dodd, Crawford Hall, Steve Chesworth, Gavin Evans and Mike Hodson are aiming to raise £5000 for two charities

One charity, The Not Forgotten Association, combats isolation and loneliness among the Armed Forces community through social activities and challenge holidays.

The second charity is Prostate Cancer UK, which, Pete Dodd says, is a charity that “possibly doesn’t get as much funding as it requires as it is the most common cancer in males in the UK.”

The five mates will be setting off on foot from Holyhead at 12pm on Thursday, 30th January for a 77 mile journey back to Deeside.

Following stops in Bangor on the Thursday night and Prestatyn on the Friday night, the group aims to arrive at Hendys Pub (Castle Inn) in Shotton by 12pm on Saturday, 1st February.

Pete said: “Our aim is to try and raise £5,000 which is being split between the 2 fantastic charities. It may seem like a huge target and we will be able to achieve this with a little help from you all.

We have already had so many generous donations so thank you for everyone who has already donated.

If people could help by sharing our Facebook page (click here) or the online donation page (click here) as the more people we reach the more we can raise.”

Sponsor forms can also be picked up in the following pubs, Hendys, The Clwyd, The Melrose and The Groves (the legion).