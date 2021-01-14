Grants now available to not-for-profit sport clubs across Wales impacted by pandemic

Not-for-profit sport clubs and organisations across Wales can now apply for grants to help with finances impacted by the pandemic.

Sports Wales has introduced two grants: the ‘Protect’ grant for clubs in need of emergency financial support and the ‘Progress’ grant for those needing help to restart or improve their club.

The ‘Protect’ grant, of minimum £300 and maximum £5000, is available to local not-for-profit sports clubs, voluntary and community sector organisations delivering sport, small charitable trusts that do not qualify for financial help, and regional bodies at risk of financial hardship.

On what they will fund with the ‘Protect’ grant, a Sports Wales spokesperson said: “The fund has been developed to help community sport and physical activity organisations that are unable to meet their financial obligations. For example, for fixed costs that are no longer supported with revenue as a result of coronavirus.”





This includes rent, utility costs, insurances, facility or equipment hire where there is a fixed cost, and activities or costs that cannot be covered by Government funding sources.

The spokesperson added: “We would expect applicants to have exhausted other sources of funding, in particular the emergency sources of funding and support being provided by Welsh Government or UK Government.

“Applicants who have already received Emergency Relief Fund support cannot apply again for help to cover those costs they have already been funded for.”

The grant cannot support organisations such as local authorities, schools, colleges, universities, commercial sport and physical activity providers, leisure operators, individuals employed or self-employed within the physical activity sector, or clubs linked to educational establishments.

It also cannot cover costs linked to furlough as the ‘Be Active Wales Fund’, the scheme behind the grants, is focused on dealing with challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Progress’ grant on the other hand, of minimum £300 and maximum £50,000, is ‘intended to help progress sport and activity to the next step and support long-term sustainability.’

The three principles incorporated into it are ‘tackling inequality’, ‘creating long-term solutions to be more sustainable’, and ‘taking innovative approaches’.

The spokesperson said: “Applications will need to align to at least one of the three priorities of ‘addressing inequalities,’ ‘long-term sustainability’ or ‘innovation’.

“It is important that applicants are not focused on what they can get funding for, but rather what their ultimate needs are. The panel making decision on funding will be looking for information on the unique circumstances of the club, organisation or activity and how they relate to one or more of the key fund criteria. You should provide as much detail as possible.”

The criteria for who can apply is the same as the ‘Protect’ grant, but there are a number of things ineligible for the ‘Progress’ funding:

Applications requiring the necessary legal consent should come from the freeholder itself, or the leaseholder with the necessary permission;

No retrospective funding will be considered;

No personal items will be considered, e.g. playing kit, water bottles, footwear, protective equipment;

No personal electronic devices will be considered. Support for applications where electronic devices are concerned will only be considered where there is a clear demonstration to how they would be part of an innovative solution for the club or activity;

No applications relating to National Governing Body criteria will be considered, e.g. stands, dug outs, barriers;

No salaried posts will be considered;

No affiliation fees will be considered;

No applications from clubs linked to educational establishments will be considered. For example, university teams or upgrading of education facilities

Only professional fees relating to statutory obligations (planning applications, building regulations, legal fees) will be considered;

There are specific aspects that Sport Wales will fund under the ‘Protect’ and ‘Prepare’ strands which would not be applicable under ‘Progress.’ People should read guidance across all three elements to determine the most appropriate strand for their application.

They will not support requests for elements previously supported via ‘Protect’ and/or ‘Prepare’.

To find out more information on the ‘Progress’ grant, visit https://www.sport.wales/beactivewalesfund/progress-grant-be-active-wales-fund/.

For more info on the ‘Protect’ grants, visit https://www.sport.wales/beactivewalesfund/protect-my-club/.