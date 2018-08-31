Graduate Builds His Career Thanks to University’s Future Leaders Programme

An accounting graduate who has landed his first job – with a construction firm – has praised Wrexham Glyndŵr University’s advice and support for helping him build his career.

James Rumsey, 22, originally from Abergavenny in South Wales, completed a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance at Glyndŵr this summer – and is now forging a role as an accounts assistant at Rhostyllen-based Knights Construction.

He said: “Being an accounts assistant is what I was aiming for after I graduated, so I am really pleased to have got the job. It’s been really interesting so far – I’m really enjoying it and it’s a great company to work for

“I am providing accounts assistance to management across the company and starting to learn the ropes – and looking forward to getting further involved over the next few months.

“Knights Construction are a construction company who specialise in concrete flooring – they work in sectors such as agriculture and utilities. It’s great – my role is in the finance division which takes a lot of getting used to. I’m currently just enjoying going to work every day – it’s definitely not a chore!”

James, who started work at Knights Construction earlier this month, has credited a leadership programme run by the Wrexham Glyndŵr University Careers team for boosting his confidence and helping prepare him for his new role.

The Future Leaders programme, which ran throughout the summer at the University, helped introduce a group of students who had been nominated by their lecturers to take part to a wide range of leadership skills.

James said: “Future Leaders was a short course you could take, over a period of about two months, exploring different philosophies and styles of leadership and how they can be applied. I was really excited to start the course and I am really grateful I got the chance to do it – it was more than I thought it would be!

“It helped me to increase my confidence, and helped me to recognise my own abilities. Getting feedback from Rachel, who led the sessions, was so useful.”

He is urging now current – and prospective – Glyndŵr students to make the most of the Careers’ team’s advice and guidance.

He said: “I would definitely advise other students to use the careers service whenever they can. They are a huge help when you are at University – if you really want to get ahead, you will find your way there – everyone should know about them!

“The opportunities are there and the advice is there to help you – if you want to make it happen, it will.”

Consultant Rachel Hughes-Turner, who led the Future Leaders programme, said: “It’s fascinating to see how the students all take something different from the Future Leaders course. It allows them to reflect on their past experiences and then start applying what they have learnt to their search for work.

“There’s also so much value in bringing together a cross section of high-potential students from different disciplines. Not only do they learn from each other; they are also building a network of contacts, both fellow students, and the many external speakers who so generously give up their time to share their experiences too.

“More than anything, students have commented on the increased confidence that the course has given them which is a source of huge personal satisfaction. I’m so pleased that Glyndwr University are investing in students to help them bridge from study into work.”

James is one of hundreds of undergraduates from Glyndŵr whose studies have led to employment. A graduate destinations survey showed that 93.5% of Glyndŵr’s UK undergraduates were in work or further study six months after completion of their studies.

Careers Adviser Andrea Hilditch said: “The whole team here is absolutely delighted that James has taken the first step in his chosen career. Helping to recognise and nurture the potential in students like James is what our work is all about.

“Working with students like James to help them recognise and develop their skills with courses such as the Future Leaders programme to complement their degree helps prepare our students for the world of work – as James’ experience shows!”

Find out more about Wrexham Glyndŵr University’s Careers team and their work here: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Studentsupport/Careers/