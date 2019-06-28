Google pays visit to Queensferry Primary School to give kids five key tips to stay safe online

Google paid a visit to a Deeside primary school recently to help teach children how to be safe online.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami joined Google at Queensferry CP to hear how pupils were being taught five key lessons about online safety.

Be Internet Legends is an educational programme for 7 – 11-year-olds it aims to help them be safe, confident explorers of the online world

The programme has reached over a million children with face-to-face workshops, Google has given free training resources to over 19,000 UK teachers as part of Be Internet Legends.

Children at Queensferry CP were taught five key ‘pillars’ in keeping safer online they were, think before you share; check it‘s for real; protect your stuff; respect each other; when in doubt, talk to someone about online safety.

They were also shown Interland — a fun-filled adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative.

Children learn about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies practising the skills learnt with the programme.

Mark Tami MP said, “In this day and age, our children are becoming more and more digitally active and it is becoming increasingly important they know how to be responsible on the internet.

I was therefore delighted to attend a Be Internet Legends assembly and see children from Queensferry CP develop their digital skills and learn about internet safety.

Children need to be taught how to thrive in a digital age and I’m pleased that Google and Parent Zone are leading the way on this important issue.”

Rosie Luff, Public Policy Manager at Google UK said, “We are delighted to visit Queensferry Primary School today to help teach children about how to Be Internet Legends.

By getting acquainted with what we believe are the ﬁve core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online.”

You can find Be Internet Legends resources by following this link: beinternetlegends.withgoogle.com