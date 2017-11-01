Glan y Morfa Court community garden makeover will have a positive impact

The contractors working upgrading Flintshire County Council’s housing stock have been helping Connah’s Quay residents with a makeover.

Repairs and maintenance provider, Wates Living Space, has been working on improvements at Glan y Morfa Court as part of the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) upgrade work being carried out in the area.

WHQS is a national standard of quality for homes set by the Welsh Government and the work being carried out also gives employment and apprenticeship opportunities to local people.

Wates employees spent time on a makeover for a covered walkway and the community garden and provided plants and a new bench so that the residents can sit and enjoy the garden.

Flintshire County Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Bernie Attridge, said:

“The standard of the work carried out is really good and I’d like to thank Flintshire’s Clerk of Works, Peter Bates, and our contractors Wates Living Space – their partnership working and commitment to our local communities really is appreciated and I’m sure residents will be very pleased with their “new” garden.”

David Morgan, Managing Director, Wates Living Space, commented:

“Flintshire County Council is really setting the standard for the improvement of local homes, and it’s very rewarding to witness the positive impact it is having on the local community.

“Since we began working with Flintshire, we have been committed to identifying ways that we can positively impact the county.

Our work at the community garden in Connah’s Quay is a great example of the positive legacy we want to leave as part of our work in Flintshire.

We hope the garden is a source of enjoyment for many years to come.”