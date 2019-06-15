Gin and Prosecco festival returns to Theatre Clwyd next Saturday

Gin and prosecco lovers rejoice; after a successful first event, Theatr Clwyd’s Gin and Prosecco festival is back on Saturday 22 June.

The festival promises to bring the finest selection of Gin’s and Prosecco’s to the Mold venue.

The event will take place in the Clwyd Room and forecourt of the theatre, taking advantage of the Summer (hopefully) with live music and DJ’s providing summertime festival hits.

The Alchemist will back with popular cocktails, and some new Welsh gin distilleries will be showing off their products.

There’s a Gin blending experience where you can craft your own 10cl bottle of truly unique gin to take home for just £10.00 (or 2 tokens.)

How the event works ..

Book a ticket (link below or via our box office) on the day, your ticket is exchanged for a wristband (ID to be shown before receiving wristband) and you’ll get a complimentary drink.

“You can then purchase tokens at £5 each and exchange them for one of the artisan gins (with all the trimmings) or glass of fine prosecco that will be on offer

It’s up to you if you want to sample the gins, wines, prosecco, or all of the above! Don’t forget to try out different fusions and flavours for the full experience!”

Price:

£10 | £15 on the door

£45 for 5 tickets

(Ticket includes a free drinks token)

Drinks tokens can be exchanged for a glass of prosecco or a single gin and tonic of your choice – with ice, slices, fruit and fusions all made by the masters.

Times: 12pm – 6pm

Book a ticket: Click here