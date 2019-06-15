News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Gin and Prosecco festival returns to Theatre Clwyd next Saturday

Published: Saturday, Jun 15th, 2019
Share:

Gin and prosecco lovers rejoice; after a successful first event, Theatr Clwyd’s Gin and Prosecco festival is back on Saturday 22 June.

The festival promises to bring the finest selection of Gin’s and Prosecco’s to the Mold venue.

The event will take place in the Clwyd Room and forecourt of the theatre, taking advantage of the Summer (hopefully) with live music and DJ’s providing summertime festival hits.

The Alchemist will back with popular cocktails, and some new Welsh gin distilleries will be showing off their products.

There’s a Gin blending experience where you can craft your own 10cl bottle of truly unique gin to take home for just £10.00 (or 2 tokens.)

How the event works .. 

Book a ticket (link below or via our box office) on the day, your ticket is exchanged for a wristband (ID to be shown before receiving wristband) and you’ll get a complimentary drink.

“You can then purchase tokens at £5 each and exchange them for one of the artisan gins (with all the trimmings) or glass of fine prosecco that will be on offer

It’s up to you if you want to sample the gins, wines, prosecco, or all of the above! Don’t forget to try out different fusions and flavours for the full experience!”

Price:
£10 | £15 on the door
£45 for 5 tickets
(Ticket includes a free drinks token)

Drinks tokens can be exchanged for a glass of prosecco or a single gin and tonic of your choice – with ice, slices, fruit and fusions all made by the masters.

Times: 12pm – 6pm

Book a ticket: Click here

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hawarden Old Castle set to open on Sunday for Father’s Day

Chester Computer Fair being held at St David’s Park Hotel in Ewloe on Sunday

Council warning over another council tax refund scam

Flintshire council chiefs to consider whether to remove free transport for college and sixth form students

Flintshire councillors urged to unite to tackle mental health impact of cyberbullying on youngsters

Flintshire AM encourages people to talk about smear tests and cervical cell changes

Warning over cold callers offering repair services in Flintshire following recent bad weather

Local employers pledge support to UK Armed Forces

Councillors urged to restrict tax rise for next year because of hardship caused to families


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn