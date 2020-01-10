George Cross amongst number of medals stolen from house in Mold

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information following a burglary at a house in Mold where a number of military medals including a George Cross were stolen.

Posting an update on the South Flintshire police Facebook page, a spokesman said:

“Appeal to trace medals and jewellery stolen from a house in Hendy Road, Mold between January 6 & 7. A George Cross and five campaign medals mounted in a case were taken. Significant sentimental value. Anyone with information which may assist us, please call 101 ref 20000014398”