General Election 2019: Simon Wall – Brexit Party

Welcome to the profile page for Simon Wall, who is standing for The Brexit Party in Alyn and Deeside for the General Election on December 12th

Simon is a dynamic educator who has worked with young people for 25 years, now accomplished independent training consultant, he draws from over a decade of corporate experience working with groups, individuals and organisations; driving change, addressing developmental needs and coaching people to achieve their goals. He has built a network of trusted clients and has a reputation for results based upon quality, diligence and consistency.

He gained his degree in Science and Education at Bishop Grosseteste University and PGCE through Nottingham Trent. As a qualified teacher, Simon is still passionate about helping others fulfil their potential.

Married to Rebecca for 24 years they have 6 children. Simon is a keep fit fanatic, sings in choirs and loves the outdoors.

He serves as a bishop within his faith, a voluntary position he has fulfilled for over 5 years. Being a minister allows him opportunities to serve his community and support those in need and the less fortunate. He had previously served in many capacities, mainly working with the youth organisation leading, guiding and helping young people achieve their potential.

Born and raised in North Wales he lives in the area he loves the most. Passionate about Wales and her place as a family of nations that make up Great Britain he believes the democratic will of the people should be implemented to preserve democracy, that government serves people and not vice versa, that politics needs to change and we are best placed to do this having made a clean break from the EU.