GCSE Results: Retiring head of Hawarden High School pays tribute to hard working students

Students & staff at Hawarden High School are celebrating GCSE successes this morning.

Headteacher Paul Ellis who has been at the school for 34 years and is set to retire said he was particularly pleased with the strong performance in Mathematics and English despite fundamental changes to subjects.

The school says 100% of the Year 11 cohort leave Hawarden High School with examination passes continuing a rich tradition at the school.

Two-thirds of the schools’ students achieved the key Welsh Government figure of five A*-C grades including English and

maths.

In addition, 147 students achieved the new Skills Challenge Certificate at Grades A*-C, which is studied in addition to the core curriculum and assesses students’ abilities in a range of situations.

Headteacher Paul Ellis paid tribute to his students, he said;

All the students have worked so hard, particularly in a changing landscape of qualifications in Wales. It is particularly pleasing to note the strong performance in Mathematics and English qualifications, despite fundamental changes to both of these cornerstone subjects. I would like to thank all the students for their hard work and that of their parents and teachers in supporting

them so ably. We are very pleased with the performance of a number of subjects that achieved over 90% A*-C grades this year, notably; Biology, Drama, Engineering, German, ICT, Physics, Product Design, Public Services, Science and Religious Studies.

Notable successes at Hawarden High School: