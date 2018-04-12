GCHQ set to create hundreds of new jobs in the North West

UK intelligence agency GCHQ is to create hundreds of new jobs at a new base in the North West of England.

The new secure site in the ‘City of Manchester’ which is planned to open in 2019 – will be at the heart of the nation’s security, using cutting-edge technology and technical ingenuity to identify and disrupt threats to the UK. The agency has said.

GCHQ bosses (as you’d expect) haven’t disclosed the exact location of the new site but, with a commute via the M56 of around 50 minutes (on a good day) the new site could well present anyone living in Deeside with a passion for problem solving and technology a unique opportunity to help protect the UK.

The Manchester site will extend GCHQ’s network of sites in the UK, which currently sees a headquarters in Cheltenham, and offices in Bude in Cornwall, and Scarborough.

Last year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of GCHQ, opened its new headquarters near Victoria in London.

Jeremy Fleming, Director of GCHQ, said:

“I’m delighted we’re opening a new site in the City of Manchester. It will create hundreds of high calibre jobs for people who will have a vital role in keeping this country safe.

Our new facility will open up a huge new pool of highly talented, tech savvy recruits vital to our future success.”

GCHQ works alongside MI5 and the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) to keep Britain safe.

Its heritage goes back to its beginnings in at Bletchley Park, where code breakers helped wartime intelligence efforts.

The ingenuity and problem-solving of its wartime founders is still abundant today in how its people help to counter online and real-world threats from nation states, criminal groups, terrorists, and individuals.

Mr Fleming added:

“Manchester is a city full of innovation and talent. It is also a city known for its tolerance and inclusivity, which last year was tragically attacked by someone who had neither.

In that difficult time, we at GCHQ drew strength from the togetherness and resilience shown by all of Manchester’s communities. That’s how you tackle terrorism.”

GCHQ is already recruiting for a range of roles across its existing sites, and jobs at its new Manchester offices will be advertised later this year.