A local Garden Centre is donating an 8ft Christmas Tree to Connah’s Quay after ‘mindless vandals’ attacked the towns festive decoration completely trashing the metal framed structure.

Connah’s Quay Town Council opted for a more contemporary wigwam style tree this year which has divided local opinion, sometime between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning the tree was targeted in by ‘senseless act of vandalism.’

Whilst the tree is not to everyone’s liking it does not excuse idiotic vandals deliberately ruining it – now there is nothing there! pic.twitter.com/GhOStYYBBS — Connah’s Quay TC (@ConnahsQuayTC) December 3, 2017

Councillors are so angry about the vandalism to the tree a £200 reward has been put up for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for its destruction.

In an update posted on twitter Cllr Bernie Attridge said; “£200 reward for any information and conviction of the person or persons responsible for wrecking our Xmas tree ring @NWPolice 101 with info or @CrimestoppersUK”

Radio Deeside presenter Lynne Chick saw the aftermath of the vandalism via photograph posted on social media, she promptly launched an appeal for a replacement tree.

Daleside Garden Centre in Hawarden answered the call with a generous offer to donate a new tree to the town.

Massive thank you to #DalesideGardenCentre who have kindly offered to donate a replacement tree to @ConnahsQuayTC 🎄

Lovely gentleman I spoke to called Peter who has even offered to deliver it.#ConnahsQuay #Community #Goodpeople #Thankyou pic.twitter.com/LvUpeFXw6j — Lynne Radio Deeside (@LynRadioDeeside) December 3, 2017

A spokesperson for the council said;

“The Town Council are incredibly disappointed in those who have wrecked the Christmas Tree on the High Street, Connah’s Quay.

It is a senseless act of vandalism by foolish individuals and whilst the tree may not have been to everyone’s liking it is the sentiment that is important.

If we had an unlimited budget then we would like to have more decorations across the town and did intend to have similar trees in different parts of the town – building year-on-year as money allows.

However mindless acts of vandalism will simply put a stop to it all. We should not tolerate this and those responsible should be found and we urge anyone with information to contact the police.

We are extremely grateful to Lynne Chick from Radio Deeside for her appeal for a replacement tree and to Daleside Garden Centre for their generous offer to provide a tree for us.

One thing this has demonstrated is that there is a fantastic community spirit in Connah’s Quay and people do pull together when needed.”

Lynne Chick who hails from Connah’s Quay said she wanted to help the community which had supported so much following the tragic death of her daughter in 2001.

“Connah’s Quay is my hometown a community that supported me through tragic times, when I saw on social media what someone had done to their tree I was devastated and felt I needed to help, this was my way of helping the community that had helped me, I posted up a plea on Facebook and rang a couple of local garden centres.“ Lynne said.

She added

“I spoke to Peter at Daleside who was happy to donate a tree after I explained what had happened, even offering delivery. Just so grateful to them for their kind donation.”

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is asked to call the police on 101.