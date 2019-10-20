Free tea and cake at Gladstone’s Library with #ThanksToYou & the National Lottery

Gladstone’s Library is saying #ThanksToYou with free tea and cake for National Lottery ticket holders.

This year is the 25th birthday of The National Lottery, and the library – which was founded by former prime minister William Gladstone – is taking part in celebrations by joining in the #ThanksToYou campaign.

The campaign celebrates the contribution of National Lottery players in supporting good causes over the past 25 years!

Since The National Lottery’s first draw took place on 19th November 1994, more than £40 billion has been raised for good causes in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community – that’s £30 million a week making a difference to lives of people and communities throughout the whole of the UK.

Amy Sumner, Gladstone’s Marketing Manager said:

“To thank National Lottery players for their support, we will be offering a free cup of tea or filter coffee and slice of birthday cake to all National Lottery ticket holders at Gladstone’s Library 25th – 29th November! Enjoy a free cup of tea or filter coffee with a piece of homemade birthday cake in the unique setting of Britain’s finest residential library. Our Food for Thought restaurant is open 10aam – 5pm. Lunch is served 12 noon – 2pm. If you’d like to have a look at our silent Reading Rooms, join one of our Glimpse tours at 12 noon, 2pm or 4pm (subject to availability). Anyone who presents any National Lottery ticket on these dates will be able to take up this special offer.”

Gladstone’s Library one of the hundreds of participating National Lottery-funded projects across the UK who are taking part in the #ThanksToYou campaign.