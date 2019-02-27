News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Free entry to six North Wales castles on St David’s Day!

Published: Wednesday, Feb 27th, 2019
Six North Wales castles will be opening their doors to the public for free at the end of the week to celebrate St David’s Day.

Cadw have that 16 of its castles across Wales which normally charge will open for free on Friday 1st March.

The scheme also marks Visit Wales’ Year of Discovery.

Across North Wales six castles will open their doors for free, details of which can be found below:

– Beaumaris Castle

– Caernarfon Castle

– Conwy Castle

– Criccieth Castle

– Dolwyddelan Castle

– Harlech Castle

Minister for Culture and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “Everyone can explore our rich history through our heritage sites in Wales as Cadw sites are free for everyone on the national day of our Patron Saint”.

“From historic buildings to iconic sites, Wales is a country full of fascinating heritage and legendary monuments and you can discover the stories that they have to share for free yourselves on St Davids Day.”

“Everyone will be able to continue or begin their own legendary journey into our past to uncover the stories in our castles, abbeys and other historic sites.”

*Picture: Cadw

