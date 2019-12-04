Four Flintshire ‘Centenary Fields’ will honour the memory of those who lost their lives in World War I

Ceremonies to dedicate four sites in Flintshire as Centenary Fields took place recently.

Centenary Fields is an initiative from Fields in Trust, in partnership with the Royal British Legion and is one of a range of initiatives undertaken to protect and preserve valued, open spaces that have some significance to World War One, in honour of those who lost their lives.

This designation ensures that the four sites which are The Green, opposite Croes Atti School, Flint (pictured above) Panton Place Memorial Gardens, Holywell, Willows Park, Hope and Leeswood Memorial, will remain available as a recreational space for the community in perpetuity.

Protecting parks and green spaces in perpetuity is an innovative way to honour the memory of the World War I servicemen and also those, military and civilians, who played their part on the home-front to build a better life for the benefit of generations to come.

Across the UK sites Centenary Fields has protected as part of this programme include war memorials, parks and recreation grounds, memorial gardens, playing fields or other green spaces with a significant World War I link.

[Leeswood Memorial]

The Chair of Fields in Trust Cymru Committee Brynmor Williams said:

“We congratulate Flintshire County Council for dedicating these four sites as Centenary Fields. They are now included forever in our programme to commemorate World War I. Protection of this site not only recognises the sacrifices of those who gave their lives during the conflict, but also ensures that future generations have valuable green space to enjoy as a living legacy.”

Cllr. Marion Bateman, Chair of Flintshire County Council said:

“We are delighted to participate in the Fields in Trust Centenary Fields programme to publicly demonstrate our gratitude to the World War I generation in this unique way.

I was delighted to join with representatives of the local town and community councils, Fields in Trust and the Royal British Legion at the sites in Flint, Holywell and Hope in attending simple but important and significant ceremonies to dedicate those public spaces as Centenary Fields.”

Fields in Trust work with landowners, community groups and policymakers to champion the value of our parks and green spaces to achieve better protection for their future at both the local and national level. More information at the Fields in Trust website www.fieldsintrust.org/cymru