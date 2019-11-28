News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Former Connah’s Quay Tiger Dylan Levitt impresses on Man United debut

Published: Thursday, Nov 28th, 2019
I Former Connah’s Quay Tigers player Dylan Levitt made his debut for Manchester United in tonight’s UEFA Europa League match against FC Astana. 

The 18-year-old, who grew up in Flint, was among a clutch of United youngsters making their senior debut in Kazakhstan tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young United side suffered a 2-1 defeat, but Levitt impressed with a composed display completing 100 passes on his senior debut.

Tom Avery from UnitedInFocus.com said Levitt was one of United’s standout players on the night, he said:

“Playing alongside his good mate James Garner, Levitt looked comfortable on his debut.

The Welshman was composed in possession and was always looking forward with penetrative passes, which broke the Astana lines.

He was constantly demanding the ball and wanting to inject urgency into United’s play.

Levitt has great vision and a wonderful footballing brain and that was showcased on his debut for the senior side.

Him and Garner dictated the tempo of the match and Solskjaer must have been impressed with the pairs performances.

There will be further chances for Levitt and Garner to make themselves regular starters in the United first team.”

United’s youngsters had performed valiantly in the opening 45 minutes and were deservedly ahead at half-time thanks to a fine finish from captain-for-the-night Jesse Lingard.

But it was the hosts who were celebrating at full-time after netting two goals in seven second-half minutes when United also had chances to double the advantage.

[Photo credit: ManUtd.com]

