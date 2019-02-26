Flintshire Trading Standards warning over door to door fish sellers in the Deeside area

Flintshire Trading Standards says it received a report from a local resident about fish sellers ‘cold calling’ in the Shotton area today.

Residents are being warned not to buy fish on their doorsteps from strangers and advising all residents to be firm and say “NO” to anyone knocking on their door trying to sell fish or any other goods.

Organised Criminals pretending to be legitimate traders are targeting vulnerable people across the region, with high-pressure sales tactics, threats and intimidation and selling large quantities of mislabelled, out of date and grossly overpriced and unknown varieties of pre-packed fish, in many cases offering to put them straight into the freezer.

The Chair of North Wales Trading Standards Richard Powell said residents should follow three simple steps:

1. If in doubt keep them out, don’t let anyone pressure you into opening your door, if you don’t open the door and let them in they will go away.

2. be prepared and never be embarrassed to say “NO” to any doorstep cold callers, you have the right to tell unwanted callers to go away.

3. Contact a local relative, neighbour or friend if you think someone is a rogue trader call 101 or contact your local Trading Standards team at

trading.standards@flintshire. gov.uk/

For further information visit

www.tradingstandardswales.org. uk/help/doorstepcrime