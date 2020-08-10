Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 10th Aug 2020

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over another council tax refund scam

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Trading Standards says it has become aware of another scam purporting to be from Council Tax. 

This one comes in the form of an email claiming to be from GOV.UK and asks you to click on a link to claim your rebate.  This is a scam and an attempt to get your bank details, do not click on the link. 

If someone is owed a rebate on their Council Tax they would be contacted directly by Flintshire County Council. 

If the Council Tax is paid by Direct Debit the rebate would be paid directly back to your bank account. 


If you pay by any other means then the Council would send you a Flintshire County Council credit bill in the post and request you to contact them to arrange how you want the rebate to be paid. 

If you have any queries or concerns about your Council Tax contact Flintshire County Council Revenues on 01352 704848 or email them at local.taxation@flintshire.gov.uk.

 



