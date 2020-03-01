Flintshire tennis coach Mike Herd among finalists at Welsh Coaching Awards

A tennis coaching provider Mike Herd from Flintshire was a recent finalist for Tennis Wales Coach of the year.

The annual Tennis Wales awards have recognised the people and organisations that have contributed most to tennis in Wales during the past year.

The awards ceremony took place at the Voco St Davids Hotel in Cardiff, which was was hosted by popular TV presenter Lewis Vaughan Jones.

Mike and his coaching team inspired thousands of people in Flintshire to pick up a racket.

They have had great success in growing the amount of people playing tennis at parks, clubs and schools.

Mike said, “one my proudest achievements was delivering school tennis tasters to over 2300 children across primary schools in Flintshire.

As a result, this led to two of the most successful open days in Wales.

An amazing 210 children attended an action packed event in Hawarden and a further 190 children attended at Pen-y-ffordd Tennis Club.

Over 175 children also enrolled with Mike on a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) initiative called Tennis For Kids.

All children received a tennis racket, t shirt and 6 high quality tennis lessons.”

Many of the children have continued playing at their local club, with their families and some have recently started playing competitions.

Mike has also success working at two local high schools – Castell Alun and Hawarden.

Over 135 high school pupils were receiving tennis coaching during weekly lunch time and after school clubs.

You can see Mike’s latest Tennis For Kids courses by clicking here