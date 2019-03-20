Flintshire School Holidays & Training Days

School Holidays & Training Days
Welsh Government – School term dates – Regulations
Welsh Ministers have used the Education (Wales) Act 2014 to make legislative changes to how term dates are set in order to enable harmonisation of school term dates for all maintained schools.
These changes mean that local authorities and the governing bodies of voluntary aided and foundation schools can be directed by the Welsh Ministers on what their term dates must be if those dates are not harmonised, or if they need changing.
Harmonised Term Dates and Minister’s Direction
Autumn Term 2018
– 3 September 2018 – 26 October 2018
– 5 November 2018 – 21 December 2018
Spring Term 2019
– 7 January 2019 – 22 February 2019
– 4 March 2019 – 12 April 2019
Summer Term 2019
– 29 April 2019 – 24 May 2019
May Day : 6 May, 2019
– 3 June 2019 – 22 July 2019