Flintshire School Holidays & Training Days

School Holidays & Training Days

Welsh Government – School term dates – Regulations

Welsh Ministers have used the Education (Wales) Act 2014 to make legislative changes to how term dates are set in order to enable harmonisation of school term dates for all maintained schools.

These changes mean that local authorities and the governing bodies of voluntary aided and foundation schools can be directed by the Welsh Ministers on what their term dates must be if those dates are not harmonised, or if they need changing.

Harmonised Term Dates and Minister’s Direction