News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire School Holidays & Training Days

Published: Wednesday, Mar 20th, 2019
Share:

School Holidays & Training Days

Welsh Government – School term dates – Regulations

Welsh Ministers have used the Education (Wales) Act 2014 to make legislative changes to how term dates are set in order to enable harmonisation of school term dates for all maintained schools.

These changes mean that local authorities and the governing bodies of voluntary aided and foundation schools can be directed by the Welsh Ministers on what their term dates must be if those dates are not harmonised, or if they need changing.

Harmonised Term Dates and Minister’s Direction

Autumn Term 2018

– 3 September 2018 – 26 October 2018
– 5 November 2018 – 21 December 2018

Spring Term 2019

– 7 January 2019 – 22 February 2019
– 4 March 2019 – 12 April 2019

Summer Term 2019

– 29 April 2019 – 24 May 2019
May Day : 6 May, 2019
– 3 June 2019 – 22 July 2019

School Term dates 2019 / 2020

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Toyota is to build a new model for Suzuki in the UK and it will be powered by Deeside manufactured engines

Deeside’s £800m incinerator facility expected to open on time after a million hours of work

Teenager jailed for rape at Creamfields music festival

Police issue CCTV images after man threatened to stab guard on train between Flint and Shotton

One lane closed on the A494 heading into Deeside blocked due to a collision

Rail companies and politicians told ‘finger pointing’ is pointless after autumn rail chaos in Wales

Football is a crucial part of Welsh history and identity and it all started in Wrexham.

More action to be taken to tackle rise of modern slavery in Flintshire

Emirates decks out an Airbus A380 in cricket livery ahead of ICC World Cup in Wales and England


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn