The A5151 in Flintshire has reopened following earlier collision – two people taken to hospital

Update 8.30pm: A5151 has reopened.

Update 8:00pm: A5151 both ways closed due to recovery work and accident from A5151 (Lloc) to Walwen Road (Trelawnyd). Traffic is coping well.

The Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said:

“We had a call at 3.17pm and we had a report of a two vehicle RTC. We sent a rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance.

We conveyed one patient to Glan Clwyd Hospital. One adult male was taken by helicopter to the Royal Stoke Hospital.”

Update 5:10pm: No word from emergency services as yet – an air ambulance took off from the scene just after 5pm heading for Stoke hospital.

Earlier Reports: Latest traffic report for the area says – ‘A5151 both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident from A5151 (Lloc) to Walwen Road (Trelawnyd). Affecting traffic travelling between LLoc and Dyserth.’

– Police say the A5151 between Lloc and Trelawnyd will be closed for some time due to a collision.

North Wales Police have said:

“Please avoid travelling on any of the minor roads leading onto the A5151 as you may be turned around. Please seek alternative routes.”

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said;

“The A5151 in Trelawnyd has been closed between the Pen Ffordd Llan roundabout and Walwen Road, following a road traffic collision. The road will likely remain closed for up to 3 hours.”