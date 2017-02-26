Flintshire residents invited to a lunch with a difference to celebrate St David’s Day.

Flintshire residents are being invited to a lunch with a difference to celebrate St David’s Day.

The special event, at Plas Hafod Hotel in Gwernymynydd, will see guests get into the patriotic spirit with a traditional Welsh feast including leek and potato soup, tender Welsh lamb and classic Welsh cakes as well as entertainment by Mezzo–soprano Sioned Terry.

A familiar face on S4C, Sioned has experienced success on the National and International platforms of the Eisteddfod and performed alongside renowned instrumentalists and soloists, such as harpist, Catrin Finch, singers, Wynne Evans, Rhys Meirion, classical crossover artist, ‘Rhydian’ and West End star, Luke McCall, amongst others.

During the event, she will perform some of Wales’ best loved songs.

As well as celebrating St David’s Day on March 1st, the lunch will also be raising money for Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham.

Nightingale House, every year helps over 5500 people whose lives are shorter than they should be throughout North East Wales and the border areas.

By providing support and specialist services at their Inpatient and Daycare Units in Wrexham, the Hospice enable families to share precious moments when they are needed most.

Debbie Barton, Hospice Fundraiser, said: As North Wales’ largest Hospice, we love to celebrate our Welsh roots, and there’s no better time to do this than around St David’s Day!

“We are always so grateful to our supporters who put so much thought into helping us provide specialist care to our patients and their loved ones.

This lunch at Plas Hafod will certainly be a highlight of the spring season and a fantastic way to celebrate this national day in North Wales.

“This year alone, it will cost almost £7,700 per day to run our Hospice. We are very lucky to have such strong support from the local community. It really is appreciated.”

Tickets for the St David’s Day lunch at Plas Hafod cost £20 per person and are available from Vaughan Davies, Wrexham St. or 01352 750772.