Flintshire Council hopeful there will be no disruption to garden waste collections this year

Flintshire Council has said it is hopeful there will be no disruption to garden waste collections this year.

It follows the relaunch of subscriptions for the brown bin service, which starts up again on March 1.

The local authority decided to suspend the service between March and June last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic as it looked to prioritise black bins, food waste and recycling.

Residents are now being encouraged to sign up to the scheme early to ensure that they benefit from the full collection service, which runs until mid-December.





Deputy council leader Carolyn Thomas said: “Following a complicated year resulting in temporary suspension of the garden waste collection service due to the COVID restrictions, we are hoping for a less disruptive year ahead.

“We are encouraging residents to sign up early for this popular service so they benefit from the full collection season.

“All the garden waste collected is composted locally in the county and contributes to achieving our national recycling targets.

“The compost produced can be collected free of charge from one of our five household recycling centres.

“Residents are reminded that the garden waste accepted through the service includes grass cuttings, leaves, hedge clippings, twigs, bark, and small branches.

“The brown bin cannot be used for fruit and vegetable peelings, food waste, cardboard, paper, soil and rubble or pet litter, animal bedding and animal waste.”

A discount is set to be offered to people who paid for the full service last year but did not receive it.

Anyone who subscribed before June 1, 2020 will be offered a rate of £24 as long as they sign up before the end of February or pay online, rising to £27 afterwards.

Residents who paid a reduced amount after June 1 last year or are subscribing to the service for the first time will be required to pay £32, rising to £35 from March.

The council said its systems would automatically recognise the appropriate rate, with applications invited via its website or by calling on 01352 701234.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).