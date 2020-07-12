Flintshire Connects Centres begin to reopen from Monday

Flintshire Connects Centres – which closed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak – are set to reopen from this week.

The centres which are staffed by customer service advisors bring together a range of public services under one roof.

They also give residents who don’t have access to the internet an opportunity to pay council tax and rent.

The council has said it will reopen the centres on a phased basis, from 13 July Connah’s Quay and Mold will open, on 20 July, Flint will reopen and on 27 July, Buckley and Holywell will reopen





A council spokesperson said: “Things will look different when people visit us in the future and there may be some disruption to service as we have introduced measures to ensure our visitors and employees remain safe at all times.

A queuing system will be in place to manage the number of people permitted in each Centre at one time, a one-way system will be in operation at some Centres, and hand sanitising is required on arrival at all Centres.

There will be no access to public computers in our initial phase of reopening because, in addition to physical distancing, we need to limit the number of touch points across all Centres. It is also important that people do not gather at Centres unnecessarily and for long periods of time.

We anticipate Centres will be busy and we encourage people to continue to access services online (www.flintshire.gov.uk) and by telephone (01352 752121) wherever possible leaving Centres to prioritise our most vulnerable customers.

These measures have been introduced to keep everyone safe and we ask our communities to help by following the advice and guidance at Centres.”