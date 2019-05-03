Flintshire community groups urged to apply for share of Co-op’s £1m fund

Community groups in Flintshire are being encouraged to apply for a share of the new £1 million Co-op funding programme which opened this week.

Welsh groups can secure grants of up to £10,000 to explore enterprising ideas that could contribute to a more sustainable future for their community space.

Funding could support feasibility costs, technical or legal fees and, projects which test and explore new ideas.

Eligible organisations must engage local people and support the environment, and applications close at noon on Friday, 21 June.

In addition, interest-free loans of up to £50,000 are available to organisations to grow more established business ideas. Loans are usually repaid within five years with no need to make repayments in the first year. Some organisations could be eligible for a further grant dependent upon circumstances.

Delyn MP David Hanson said:

“I know of a number of community groups in Delyn that could benefit from this new funding. Our parks, woodlands and community playing fields need regular funding to ensure that they meet the needs of residents.

This funding would be a boon to any group in Delyn that wanted to expand its services or make improvements to their facilities.

“The Co-Op has been defending our communities since its inception over 175 years ago. I welcome them now continuing their work on issues that protect our natural environment.

Delyn can boast some of the most breath-taking natural landscapes in the world. The funding that is available to groups in the constituency will not only improve people’s lives but our environment.

“I urge all people to investigate if this funding would help their community organisation grow and support their neighbourhoods.”

For more information about The Co-op Foundation, and details of how to apply to the new fund, visit www.coopfoundation.org.uk

Feature Image: fundraising.co.uk