Flint lifeboat volunteers organise three events to support RNLI Mayday appeal

Flint RNLI lifeboat volunteers are organising three events in support of the charities Mayday appeal to raise funds for new crew kit for the stations volunteers.

A ‘Bacon Butty’ morning on Saturday 5 May at 13 Caesar Avenue, Flint, from 10am until 2pm courtesy of Kath and Gareth Williams, admission £2.50.

On Saturday 18 May at Flint lifeboat station ‘RNLI Rocks’ which features live bands from 1pm until 8.30pm, admission by donation, refreshments on site.

The Big Dee Day Family Cycle Ride takes place on Saturday 25 May, starting from Dock Road, Connahs Quay at 10am with four rides of differing lengths from two to 15 miles all following the coastal path, family entry £5 with sponsorship, £10 without.

Entry forms for the cycle ride can be obtained by contacting Alan on 07785593247, or Sam on 07759650004.

Recently the RNLI released its 2018 rescue figures which revealed a 17% increase on the previous year; lifeboats launched a total of 8964 times and rescued 9412 people

Alan Forrester, volunteer lifeboat operations manager at Flint says:

‘When the charity’s annual rescue figures are published, it’s always a sobering reminder of what our RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews do at a moment’s notice – in order to help someone in difficulty at sea’.

The RNLI’s Mayday national fundraiser begins on Wednesday 1 May and will run for the whole month, at hundreds of locations across the UK and Ireland. This year, the RNLI hopes to raise a total of £700,000 through Mayday, which will be used to fund essential kit for the charity’s selfless volunteer lifeboat crews.