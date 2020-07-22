Flint Lifeboat launched following reports of a drifting boat in River Dee

Flint RNLI lifeboat was launched this afternoon following reports of a drifting boat in the River Dee and a person swimming mid-river.

The volunteer crew were scrambled just after 3.20pm having been requested to launch by UK Coastguard to the drifting vessel mid-river off Bagillt.

The inshore lifeboat launched at Greenfield and made way to the vessels location with the guidance of Flint Coastguard Rescue Team.

A Flint RNLI lifeboat spokesperson said: “On scene, the vessel was a deflated rib with no engine or persons onboard and in poor condition.”





“Due to the condition of the vessel, it’s location over a sandbank and the ebbing tide the decision was made not to tow the vessel back to shore.”

“On return to Greenfield for recovery, we received information of persons swimming mid-river at Flint.”

“Flint lifeboat proceeded towards Flint when Flint Coastguard Rescue Team confirmed all persons were back ashore.”

“With the persons safely ashore Flint Lifeboat recovered at Connahs Quay and returned to station for a full washdown.”

Some key facts about the RNLI

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.

The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and, in a normal year, more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives