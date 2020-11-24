Flint High Schools students win award for outstanding efforts to supply PPE

A group of students at a Flintshire high school are to receive an award from the voluntary sector for producing more than 1,000 pieces of PPE during the first lockdown.

Led by Russell Davies, Curriculum Leader of Design & Technology & Engineering at Flint High School, around 30 students made visors in their own homes using a simple design developed by Mr Davies.

The first 500 visors were sent to Flintshire’s hub for the collection of donated PPE and the remaining pieces were distributed to a number of organisations, including Stepping Stones North Wales, a long established charity that supports survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

In recognition of the students’ vital contribution to their charity, Shirley McCann, volunteer and events manager, nominated the school for the AVOW Covid-19 Volunteer Award from the Association of Voluntary Organisations in Wrexham (AVOW).





She said: “During the lockdown we were committed to continuing to support our clients, and to do this safely we needed PPE equipment. As a small charity, we looked for assistance within the community and found the wonderful support of the staff and students at Flint High School, who immediately said ‘yes’!

“The visors were made individually with care and enabled Stepping Stones North Wales’ counsellors to meet clients face to face, providing vital support to people suffering the trauma of abuse.

“Flint High School students really made a difference to people’s lives and we felt they truly deserved to be nominated for this award. It’s brilliant to hear that they have won, congratulations!”

Over an 8 week period, Mr Davies made weekly deliveries to the students of materials and equipment, and collected completed visors at the same time. As word of the project spread, support was offered by a variety of businesses, including Rapid Electronics and Thames Valley Controls (TVC), a Flint based company.

Mr Davies said: “It was a real surprise and an honour to learn that we had been nominated and selected for this award. It is fantastic for the students to receive this formal recognition for all their hard work during a difficult time.

“We wanted to do something to contribute to the growing PPE crisis after the first lockdown was announced. After finalising the visor design and setting up a video guide on the school’s website, the response from students wanting to help was brilliant and their commitment continued throughout the 8 weeks.

It was great to know that we were doing something practical to help and to see the desire of our students to contribute to our community in a crisis.

“I am so proud of our amazing students who went above and beyond to keep producing the visors, and I would like to thank the parents and staff who also got involved.”

Due to the pandemic restrictions, students will be presented with their award certificates via a virtual awards ceremony which is currently being organised by AVOW and the school.

Val Connelly a member of the Volunteer Centre Team at AVOW said: “We were so impressed by the work of these students and, on behalf of AVOW, I would like to offer our appreciation and congratulations for all their efforts during this difficult time.

“The visors the students produced for Stepping Stones North Wales, and other organisations, throughout the pandemic, enabled the continued delivery of crucial services to vulnerable clients.”