Flint Coastguard called to assist colleagues on the Wirral following reports of a person in the River Mersey

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out to assist colleagues on the Wirral on Wednesday following reports of a person in the water near to the Twelve Quays Terminal in Birkenhead.

A large scale search operation was launched at around 1.30pm with a multi-agency command point established at Woodside Ferry Terminal,

The extensive search involved Flint and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI Lifeboats from New Brighton and Hoylake, Merseyside Fire Service Marine Rescue Unit and a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Coastguard Rescue Officers completed a shore line search between New Brighton and Eastham whilst boat assets and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter completed an in depth search of the River Mersey.

Following a four hour search, Search and Rescue Teams were diverted to Liverpool Pier Head following information from one of the rescue boats at the incident.”

Police later confirmed the body of a female was discovered in the water.

Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a woman’s body was discovered in the River Mersey near Seacombe Ferry Terminal today (Wednesday 2 October).

Emergency services were called at around 1.35pm to a report that the body of a woman had been seen in the water.

Officers, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, Coastguard and North West Ambulance Service attended and the woman was removed from the water near Seacombe Ferry Terminal at around 5.20pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.”