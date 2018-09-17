News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint based Coastguard team scrambled to assist colleagues in Wirral with ‘possible’ explosive ordinance washed up on beach

Published: Monday, Sep 17th, 2018
Share:

A Coastguard rescue team based in Flint were called out this afternoon to assist Wirral colleagues following reports of a possible explosive ordinance device washed up on a beach.

The Flint team were scrambled by the Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre (CGOC) to Manor Groyne in Wallasey just after 12.20pm today.

Once on scene, both the Flint and Wirral Coastguard teams liaised with officers from Merseyside Police and began setting up a cordon around the scene.

Coastguard officers took pictures of the washed-up object sending them to the CGOC who passed these on to an Army explosive ordnance disposal team.

A Royal Logistic Corps Bomb Disposal Unit was dispatched to the scene to investigate further while the cordon was extended and part of the promenade closed for safety reasons.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Upon their [Bomb Disposal Unit] arrival and after approximately 30 mins of investigations the item was confirmed to be some sort of gas cylinder and was deemed safe, as the cylinder was now on the tide line it was not safe for the item to be removed by relevant agencies so the item remains in position until low tide.”

Coastguard teams were stood down soon after.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Car parking charge increase in Flintshire fails to deliver expected income

All Nippon Airways A380 completes maiden flight

Founder of Deeside based Redrow gives £3m towards finding cure for type 1 diabetes

Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday after car and motorcyclist collided in Queensferry

BBC 1 ‘Reported Missing’ focuses on an OAP who went missing on way Neston – the search extended to Sealand ranges

Flintshire councillor threatens ‘name and shame’ council officers who don’t reply to his calls and e-mails

Holywell High Street shortlisted for Great British High Street Awards 2018

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Monday September 17

Police in Cheshire ‘focus’ on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel as part of week-long national campaign

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn