Flint based Coastguard rescue team called out to help save two people stuck in mud

The Flint team along with colleagues from Rhyl were scrambled at 3.40pm to reports of two persons stuck in mud with an incoming tide somewhere between the sky tower and Rhyl harbour.

Once on scene the teams quickly located the two casualties and immediately set up for a mud rescue.

Two HM Coastguard mud rescue technicians were deployed onto the mud who successfully extracted both casualties as the tide reached their position.

“Shore side operators managed to hand haul the casualties safely back onto the beach, Rhyl Lifeboat was also tasked to stand-by ready to assist due to the incoming tide.

Lifeboat was not required to launch but did assist with transporting both casualties back to Rhyl Boathouse.” A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said.

Both casualties were assessed by an ambulance crew ashore, apart from being muddy and slightly wet they were given the all clear to go home and recover.

“Excellent multi-agency work, thank you to all involved for your assistance.” The spokesperson added.