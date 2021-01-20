First Virtual Open Day of 2021 for Cheshire-based college to take place next week

The first Virtual Open Day of 2021 for a college based in Cheshire will showcase what opportunities are on offer.

Cheshire College – South & West’s Virtual Open Day has been designed to provide all the information learners need to know about the college in a safe and secure way.

Taking place on Monday 25 January, attendees will be able to chat to subject specialists, find out more about courses and facilities, get guidance on applications, funding and travel, as well as take part in a live question and answer session designed to give a flavour of college life.

Cheshire College – South & West has three campuses in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester, and attending the Virtual Open Day will not be much different to being on one of these sites.





18-year-old Briony Bowler from Crewe joined the college after completing her GCSEs at Madeley High School and said: “I chose to study A-Levels at the College after visiting an open evening. The variety of options available was incredible and all of the staff were really passionate and enthusiastic. That combined with the outstanding facilities and fantastic support meant it was the perfect place to be!

“Whilst studying at the college I was able to make new friends, develop my knowledge and put my skills into practice through various experiences. I have just started studying Physical Geography and Geology at Keele University and so far it has been just as amazing!”

The college typically welcomes hundreds of visitors to its open events throughout the year to find out more about the range of full-time, part-time and distance learning opportunities available.

To secure a place at the Virtual Open Day event, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/virtual-open-day-monday-25-january-2021-tickets-129713668073?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch to find out more and register for free.