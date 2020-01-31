First Postgraduate Open Evening of 2020 to be held at Wrexham Glyndwr University

Wrexham Glyndwr University is set to hold its first Postgraduate Open Evening of 2020 next week to welcome potential students looking to develop their learning and boost their career.

The university’s latest Postgraduate Open Evening runs from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 5.

Based in the university’s main reception at its Plas Coch campus on Mold Road, the evening gives potential students the chance to chat about the university’s postgraduate study options with both staff and students.

Wrexham Glyndwr University Admissions Manager Andy Phillips said: “This is the first of our popular Open Evenings this year – and this decade – and we’re looking forward to welcoming potential postgraduate students to discuss their study options.

“The evening will give them the chance to find out about our enhanced new facilities – as part of our Campus 2025 estates renewal programme, we have already invested in new teaching, learning and social spaces – with much more to come.

“Coupling those upgrades with our career-focussed courses and our industry-active academics means it’s an exciting time for potential postgraduate students to find out more about studying with us.”

Staff from the University’s funding team will also be available to discuss funding options for any potential students who are considering their study options.

To find out more about the evening, or to book your place, please visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/PGOpenEvenings/