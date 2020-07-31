First Minister to set out further changes to the coronavirus regulations

First Minister Mark Drakeford will today set out changes to the coronavirus regulations in Wales making it easier for families and friends to meet outdoors.

Welsh Ministers will met on Thursday to discuss the next steps to ease the lockdown measures which were introduced in March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The review of restrictions takes place every 21 days as part of the lockdown legislation introduction at the start of the pandemic.

In a trail from Welsh Government they say the First Minister will say from Monday (August 3rd), up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors and children under 11 will no longer have to maintain a 2m distance from each other or from adults – in line with the latest scientific evidence about lower transmission rates in this age group.





Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will be able to re-open indoors from Monday, as will indoor bowling alleys, auction houses and bingo halls.

They say the First Minister will thank businesses for working with the Welsh Government and introducing new measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus but he will also warn action will be taken against those who ignore the measures designed to keep Wales safe.

The full announcements and Q&A session will be viewable live via some television channels, but in its entirety via the video feed that will appear on the @WelshGovernment twitter account just before 12:30pm.