First call out for Flint RNLI’s youngest ever Helm

Newly qualified Helm of RNLI Flint Lifeboat Brian Dobson experienced his first call out as Helm as the crew responded to an upturned vessel.

The Flint volunteers received a launch request from UK Coastguard just after 4pm on Wednesday following reports of an upturned vessel approximately 1/4 mile east of Flint lifeboat station.

The call was made to the Coastguard by a member of the public.

Flint RNLI lifeboat launched at Greenfield and proceeded towards Flint.





Once on scene, the boat was found to be drifting with the tide and in poor condition with no persons onboard.

Congratulations to @FlintLifeboat volunteer Brian Dobson, who responded to his first call out as lifeboat helm after a call came in about an upturned vessel. Age 21, he is the youngest to take up the role in the station’s history 👏 pic.twitter.com/u1Rpwk1OXd — RNLI (@RNLI) January 21, 2021

The lifeboat then conducted a search in the immediate area and used two white para flares to illuminate the area.

“No persons were found, the vessel was suspected to have broken its mooring and drifted with the tide.

It was decided by the lifeboat crew and Coastguard to tow the vessel to safety however when the tow was attempted the vessel was found to be unstable due its poor condition and the tow had to be abandoned.

A red inflated lifejacket was attached to the vessel to help warn other river users of its position and the coordinates of the vessel were given to the UK coastguard.” An RNLI Flint Spokesperson said.

Flint Lifeboat Helm Brian Dobson said:

“With the fading light and poor weather conditions, thankfully no one was in the vessel. If you ever see anyone or any vessel in trouble in the water, please do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team posted an update on Facebook, it says:

“The team were tasked by Holyhead CGOC after they had taken a 999 call saying that there was a large suspicious object drifting in the River Dee, close to training wall opposite Flint football stadium.

On scene and team immediately got eyes on the object and believed it to be some sort of vessel that was either capsized or partially submerged under the water.

RNLI Flint Lifeboat were requested to launch by OIC to investigate object further. Once on scene they confirmed it was a partially submerged RHIB.

Decision made to try and take vessel under tow and return it to Greenfield Dock so members of Flint CRT could secure it and take photos and send on to Holyhead CGOC. Due to the state of the vessel and the tide now on it’s way out, decision made to abandon the tow.

Vessels last known position plotted and photographs taken by lifeboat crew and passed on to Flint OIC. All relevant photos and information forwarded on to our ops room and as a result both teams were released from scene.”