Deeside firefighters assisting with incident at Vauxhall Motors plant

Firefighters have been called to reports of an incident involving a liquid spillage at Vauxhall Motors Ltd on North Road in Ellesmere Port.

One crew from Deeside is assisting colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service who have six fire engines at the scene – two from Ellesmere Port, two from Northwich, one from Powey Lane and one from Crewe. One appliance from Merseyside is also in attendance.

Vauxhall Ellesmere Port evacuates staff due to chemical incident pic.twitter.com/bzW6RA4D0C — Dean Allen (@dean_allenavfc) September 13, 2018

No casualties have been reported.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“The incident is believed to involve two chemicals which have spilt.

An inner cordon has now been set up at the premise for safety.

Neighbouring properties are currently being evacuated as a precaution and police are in attendance.

Firefighters are currently liaising with on-site staff in dealing with the incident.

This incident will be updated as more information becomes available.”