Fire service warning over phone chargers following blaze in Rhyl

Fire Officers are warning residents of the dangers of electrical fires following a fire involving a phone charger in Rhyl on Wednesday night.

Firefighters from were called to a fire in the living room of a property in Crescent Road, Rhyl just before midnight.

The fire was caused by electrical overheating of a phone charger which resulted in 20% fire damage to the living room as well as smoke damage to the kitchen and living room.

Kevin Jones, Community Safety Manager for Conwy and Denbighshire, said: “This incident highlights the dangers of electrical fires – they can strike anytime, anywhere.

“Phone chargers can get really hot – never leave items on charge or unattended for long periods and ensure the plug to the charger is switched off even if it’s not connected to your phone or electrical item.

“Never mix and match chargers or use aftermarket chargers – always use the charger supplied.

“Always follow the manufacturers’ instructions and guidance when using electrical items and turn off and unplug them before you go to bed.

“Our advice is to be as prepared as possible in the event of fire, by ensuring that working smoke alarms are fitted in your home and that you have clear escape routes to enable you and your family to exit your home as quickly as possible.

“There are some simple steps you can take to help prevent an electrical fire in your home. They include:

DON’T overload plug sockets

DO Regularly check for worn or frayed wires

DO Unplug appliances when not in use

DO Keep appliances clean and in good working order

DO fully unwind extension cables prior to their use.

“Why not try out our ‘ampage’ calculator on our website and facebook page –a visit www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk – it tells you if you are overloading your sockets and helps you to stay electrically safe.”