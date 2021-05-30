Fire service urge people to “ditch their old style chip pans” after two separate incidents

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to “ditch their old style chip pans” after two separate incidents on Friday.

Firefighters were called to an incident in Prestatyn (pictured above) and Wrexham – where where the occupier threw water on the pan to try and extinguish it – within a few hours of each other.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The occupiers were extremely lucky to escape unhurt.

“We’re appealing to everyone to ditch their old style chip pans, and make sure they never leave cooking unattended.

“Make sure you and your family are protected and ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home to give you an early warning in the event of a fire and allow you to escape safely.”

More advice on cooking safety can be found on the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service website.