Fire and ambulance services called to Hawarden airport after aircraft declares emergency

Picture: Lynne Jones

Emergency services have been called to Hawarden airport after an aircraft declared an emergency prior to landing.

The Eastern Airways Jetstream plane was on a scheduled flight between Bristol, Filton and Hawarden, it is used by Airbus to transfer employees between their two UK sites.

British Aerospace Jetstream turboprop declared emergency north of Wrexham – now low over Chester probably going into Hawarden pic.twitter.com/TvfGSzhEgl — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) October 16, 2017

The plane landed was scheduled to land at 9.36am, it is believed it may have suffered an engine problem but that is unconfirmed, were told fire engines surrounded the plane once it had landed.

“Now landed and stopped just off mid runway as I drove past. Emergency vehicles in attendance.” said @jonokimber on Twitter.

A Wales Ambulance Spokesperson has said:

“We were called at shortly before 9.40am this morning to Hawarden Airport in Flintshire.

Two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle are currently at the scene.”

Two patients were checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

An Eastern Airways spokesperson has said:

“The captain operating this morning’s EZE1762 charter flight from Bristol to Chester was met by the airport fire service on arrival into Hawarden following reports of an unusual odour in the cockpit.

“The aircraft landed safely at 9.35am.

“As a precautionary measure, the 8 passengers and three crew on board the Jetstream 41 evacuated the aircraft, once the aircraft had stopped and the engines had been shut down.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and will not be compromised.”