Family pay tribute to ‘much loved’ Prestatyn man who died following a collision on A548 in Flintshire

The family of a recovery truck driver who died following a collision on the A548 at Tan Lan near Holywell yesterday have paid tribute to him.

41-year-old Shaun Buckley from the Prestatyn area died “despite the best efforts of emergency services.”

In a tribute to Shaun his family said; “We as a family are truly devastated by the loss of Shaun.

He was a much loved son, partner, dad, brother and friend.

Words cannot describe the loss we feel.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to all the emergency services who fought so hard to save him.

He will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved him.

We ask that we are left in peace as family to support each other.”

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the collision.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said, “At approximately 1005hrs this morning, North Wales Police and other Emergency Services responded to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a Nissan Qashqai towing a caravan and a flatbed recovery vehicle.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 41yr old male who was local to the area tragically died.

An investigation is underway and I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it.

If you have any information, please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 and quote reference X094382.