Family of Carl Sargeant say funeral will be a celebration of his life and ask mourners not to wear black

The family of Carl Sargeant say they want his funeral to be a celebration of his life and have asked those attending on December 1 not to wear formal suits or black.

The former Communities Secretary died at his home on 7 November four days after he was dismissed from the Welsh Government by First Minister Carwyn Jones following unspecified allegations.

In a statement Mr Sargeant’s son Jack said;

“We continue to be inundated with so many kind messages of support from across the UK.

Messages that have not only given us strength over recent days – but messages that have left us in no doubt as to the extent dad was loved and respected by those who knew him.

“It has already been announced that dad will find rest on Friday, 1 December.

My mum Bernie, sister Lucy and I have decided that day should be a celebration of dad’s life -not a day for mourning.

“Everyone who knew dad will understand he wouldn’t want it any other way. He was never one for pomp. He was never one for ‘airs and graces’. That was never his style.

“So, we ask that there be no formal suits nor black worn on this day of celebration. We want people to wear something that makes them feel happy and to come and remember dad as he was – kind generous and the life and soul of the party.

All friends – from far and wide – are welcome to St. Mark’s Church to join us.”