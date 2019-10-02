Developer extends public consultation on plans to build nearly 90 new homes in Mold

A developer has extended a public consultation on plans to build nearly 90 new homes in Mold.

The consultation was due to end in September, but Gower Homes has extended the deadline for feedback until 18 October.

The proposals include developing land at Plas Aney off Ruthin Road into an 87 new houses which will include up to 26 ‘affordable homes’ which the Wrexham based builder says will be suitable for first time buyers.

The housebuilder says the site is needed to address a shortfall of new houses being built in the county.

Those opposed to the development have voiced concerns as the area is currently allocated as green barrier land.

Representatives from the Protection of Green Barriers Action Group said they would be fighting against any proposals.

In a statement the group said: “The field is part of the Mold Town Council Future Plan and has been identified as green barrier.

“The council has gone to great expense to get expert advice from consultants, and there is the possibility of someone just riding roughshod over the top and ignoring the advice and wishes of the council and the residents.”

In draft planning documents published on the J10 Planning website, the developer said: “The opportunity is to create well placed, connected, high quality, sustainable housing growth location that can attract new residents and support existing shops, services and facilities located in Mold and its town centre.

“Flintshire needs to deliver good quality housing choices in order to retain and sustain its existing and new residential population and deliver economic growth.

Without new housing in the right places, investment will simply locate elsewhere.

The justification for green barrier removal is considered due to the insufficient supply of brownfield and open countryside sites in sustainable locations; thus representing ‘exceptional circumstances’ that justify the release of the land.

It will also result in numerous social, economic and environmental benefits.”

Michael Forgrave, Managing Director of Gower Homes, said: “Our plans for Plas Aney will provide the opportunity for first time buyers and young families to own their own high quality home and put down roots in Mold in a great location.

As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to engaging with the local community to find out their views on the proposals and to use their ideas to shape our final plans before we submit them to Flintshire County Council.”

A public exhibition drop-in event will be held at the Jubilee Room, Mold Town Hall, Earl Road, Mold, CH7 1AB on Friday 11th October between 3.30pm and 7pm.

Residents are invited to view the proposals, speak to the development team and submit their comments.

Feedback can also be submitted via the project web page at www.newhomesinmold.co.uk, or by calling a dedicated information line (Monday to Friday, 9.00am – 5.00pm) on 0844 556 3002 or by emailing newhomesinmold@ havingyoursay.co.uk .

“ Following the consultation, all feedback will be analysed before a planning application will be submitted to Flintshire County Council in the next few weeks.” The developer says.