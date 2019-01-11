Ewloe Green Primary joins rare band of schools rated ‘excellent’ in all areas by Estyn Inspectors

A Flintshire school has been rated “excellent” in all five categories by Estyn, the education inspectorate for Wales.

Ewloe Green primary school has become one of only a handful of schools in Wales awarded the highest rating in all areas.

The Mold Road school was inspected in November 2018, inspectors found the school was “Excellent” in:

-Standards;

-Wellbeing and Attitudes to Learning;

-Teaching and Learning Experiences;

-Care, Support and Guidance and

-Leadership and Management.

A report published by Estyn on Thursday says: “The school provides an extremely happy and caring learning environment, which supports pupils’ personal development exceptionally well.”

The report also says: “Teachers provide pupils with a wide range of innovative and stimulating learning opportunities which is highly effective in engaging nearly all of them to succeed and give of their best.”

It goes onto say: “There are exceptional opportunities for pupils to develop their confidence and resilience, and to acquire a range of creative skills.”

Inspectors praised the headteacher who has “developed a very supportive and hardworking team of staff who show commitment to the school and its pupils.”

A letter sent to parents by the school on Thursday states: “We are delighted that our school has been judged as Excellent in all 5 key areas!

This is a phenomenal outcome and I am sure that you will be just as thrilled as we are!

The report highlights so many aspects of excellence throughout provision, standards, leadership, care etc reflecting on our commitment to providing the very best for all of our children who are at the core of all that we do.

It shows how rightly proud the children are of their school and how much they enjoy learning.”

In the last 6 years only 2.5% of schools in all Wales, and one other in Flintshire have achieved “Excellent” in all key areas.

Headteacher Ruth Dyas said:

‘’We are obviously thrilled at the outcome of the inspection. It highlights not only the excellent practice and provision at all levels and Key Areas, but manifests the magnificent, sustained commitment to high standards and the energy and dedication of all stakeholders.

Our children are a credit to school and clearly the report shows just how much they love learning and the opportunities provided for them by Ewloe Green.‘’

Mark Morgan, Chair of Governors commented:

“The governing body are absolutely delighted with the success of the school in achieving an unprecedented excellent grading across each Estyn inspection category, which shows very strong, sustained performance and practice.

The gradings rightly reflect the outstanding contribution of all the staff and volunteers, which in turn creates an excellent learning environment for the children. This can only bode well for their future.

A sincere thank-you and congratulations to all at Ewloe Green school”.