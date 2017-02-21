Everton FC Academy players enjoy flying visit to Airbus Broughton

Academy from Everton FC checked in at Airbus Broughton recently.

Apprentices from the Academy traded the football field for the airfield as they took a tour of the Airbus plant in Broughton.

The aspiring footballers were shown around two of the manufacturing areas on site as part of an exchange with Airbus apprentices.

They visited the factories where wings are assembled for Airbus’ jetliner family and also met first-year Airbus apprentices at the engineering training facility in Deeside College.

They also got the chance to test out the new virtual reality suite at Broughton, experiencing flight simulations across a range of Airbus aircraft.

Picture : Airbus apprentices Benjamin Hughes (left) and Evan Gibson (right) with Everton Football Academy first year scholars Daniel Bramall, Aaron Jones and Ryan Harrington during their visit to Coleg Cambria Deeside campus to find out more about Airbus’ approach to apprentice training.