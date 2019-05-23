European Parliamentary Elections – Remember to go and vote

Voters across Flintshire will take to polls today to vote in the European Parliamentary Elections.

Polling stations across the county will open 7am and close at 10pm on what will be a dry and warm day.

Unlike council and general elections, voters will not be voting for a single candidate rather a party and their candidates off a ‘region’ list.

In Wales voters have the chance to elect four MEPs (Members of the European Parliament). The MEP’s will get voted in via proportional representation, in an order as listed by their party, so those at the top of the party list are more likely to be elected.

The number of MEPs per party is sorted out via the d’Hondt method, which is a ‘highest averages method for allocating seats’ – there is an explainer to this on Wikipedia here.

Some readers have asked how do you actually vote…

Go to your local polling station, which will be open between 7am and 1opm

Tell the staff your name and address so they can check the electoral register.

You will get given a ballot paper.

Take your ballot paper into the polling booth and *read it carefully* making sure you put a X where required, do not write more on the paper or it may not be counted!!

After you have voted fold the paper and pop it in the ballot box – do not let anyone else see who you voted for.

NOTE: A few have asked, you do NOT need to take your polling card with you, but if you have one you can. Of course you can only vote if you’re actually registered!

If you don’t know where to go to vote, Flintshire County Council has a list on this PDF file of all the polling stations open.

Verification will take place on Friday morning at Coleg Cambria in Connah’s Quay, so the turnout will be known by lunchtime at the latest.

The actual counting of the votes takes place on Sunday, May 26th at – Coleg Cambria sports hall – rather than tomorrow night

The overall Wales result will be announced by the Regional Returning Officer, Ian Westley, from Pembrokeshire at around 10pm.

Our sister site Wrexham.com contacted all MEP candidates for Wales and asked a series of questions about why they are standing – and you can see who replied and their responses here.

Below is the ballot paper you will see tomorrow….