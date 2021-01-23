EU citizens in Wales urged to complete EU Settlement Scheme application by 30 June 2021

EU citizens living and working in Wales are being urged to complete the EU Settlement Scheme application process before 30 June.

The scheme, which was launched on 30 March 2019, is designed to allow EU citizens in Wales and across the UK to continue living and working legally under UK law.

Currently, there have been 80,700 applications from Wales, up to 31 December 2020, but more are being encouraged to follow suit as they could lose their rights come 30 June.

The Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, Kevin Foster, said: “Reaching almost 4.9 million applications to the hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme is terrific news. There is less than six months before the 30 June 2021 deadline and I would encourage all those eligible to apply now to secure their rights under UK law.





“A wide range of support is available online and over the telephone if you need it and we are funding 72 organisations across the UK to ensure no one gets left behind.”

The EU Settlement Scheme uses new technology such as the ‘EU Exit: ID Document Check’ app which allows people to apply from home in as little as 15 minutes.

The Home Office also has a dedicated team of more than 1,500 people working on the EU Settlement Scheme, with support available seven days a week by telephone and by email.

Charities, local authorities and local government associations as well as other organisations make up the 72 as mentioned by the Future Borders and Immigration Minister.

Up to £17m has been provided in order for them to support vulnerable people in applying and marketing campaigns have been run since last year to encourage others to do the same.

If any employees or colleagues need assistance, contact Citizens Advice Flintshire by calling 01352 706840 or 0300 3309 059, or emailing settled.status@flintshirecab.cabnet.org.uk.

EU, EEA or Swiss citizens and their families can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, the EEA including the EU countries and also Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Irish citizens or those that have indefinite leave to remain do not have to apply.

To find out more and book an appointment, contact 03333 445 675 and if you have access to the internet, more information is available at gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families.