Estyn seeking public view on support in education

The education and training inspectorate for Wales is seeking the public’s views about support in education due to the COVID-19 disruption.

Estyn, who’s vision is ‘to improve the quality of education, training and outcomes for all learners in Wales’, are holding a survey for school/Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) leaders, teachers, support staff, governors, parents/carers, primary and secondary school pupils.

It will focus on both the support for vulnerable learners and the strategic planning for the implementation of teaching and learning guidance from September.

A spokesperson for Estyn said: “We’ve been asked by the Minister for Education to review how well schools, PRUs and their communities are being supported.





“This work will help share effective practice across Wales and identify what might be done differently if there is further disruption.

“We are looking for the views of school staff, governors, parents/carers and learners.”

Estyn will also meet online with local authorities and regional consortia staff as well as speaking with headteachers and other staff in schools within each local authority.

The spokesperson added: “We will look at key documents including guidance, consultation feedback and reports to elected members.

“We will not be evaluating the work of individual schools or pupil referral units.”

The survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete and responses will be kept anonymous.

School/PRU leaders can click here to complete the survey.

Teachers can click here to complete the survey.

Support staff can click here to complete the survey.

Governors can click here to complete the survey.

Parents/carers can click here to complete the survey.

Primary school pupils can click here to complete the survey.

Secondary school pupils can click here to complete the survey.