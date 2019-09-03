Essential work set to begin on A55 Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge

A contraflow will begin late evening on Sunday 8 September as essential repair work begins to the A55 Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge eastbound carriageway.

The contraflow will start near Junction 23 Llanddulas and end near the footbridge at Colwyn Bay known locally as the Rainbow Bridge. This will see a single lane of traffic travel in each direction on the westbound carriageway 24 hours a day for up to five weeks.

Work to the eastbound carriageway follows successful repairs to the Kneeshaw Lupton westbound carriageway last year, which were completed ahead of schedule.

These repairs as well as last year’s will have been the only scheduled work where daytime lane closures have been required on the A55 from J11 Bangor to the English border since April 2017.

Similar to work on the westbound carriageway in 2018, renewal of bridge deck waterproofing requires favourable weather conditions which is why improvements will take place now. It also comes after the end of the school summer holidays and will be completed by 6AM on Friday 11 October at the latest.

Work will be taking place on a 24 hours a day, seven days a week basis to ensure it is completed as quickly as possible.

Due to the nature of the improvements which includes hydro-demolition and deck preparation, two-metre high board will be installed with work taking place behind these. This measure is vital in ensuring the safety of the travelling public.

A 40mph speed restriction will be in place through the contraflow system whilst work is carried out.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “This coming Sunday evening when traffic flows have eased, work will begin to install a contraflow set for the beginning of essential work to repair the Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge on the eastbound carriageway.

“More than 55,000 vehicles on average cross this part of the A55 each day and some of the joints linking the bridge deck are over 30 years old, so this work is now needed to ensure the road is safe and reliable for years to come.

“As with last year, the dedicated team working on these repairs will do so 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is no guarantee work will be completed ahead of schedule, but I know they will be working tirelessly to do so.

“Planned full closures of carriageways are never taken unless they are absolutely necessary, but the safety of the travelling public is paramount and this work needs to take place to ensure that.

“This is the final stage of work on the Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge and I’d like to thank the travelling public for their patience and understanding whilst it is carried out.”

Updates of the essential improvement work will be available on the Traffic Wales website (traffic.wales) and twitter page (@TrafficWalesN).