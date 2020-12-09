Environmental officers assisting emergency services with Sandycroft fuel spill

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said it’s officers are working with emergency services in Sandycroft who dealing with a fuel spillage.

Police had issued a warning to motorists heading to Sandycroft Industrial Estate earlier this morning that Station Road was closed due to the incident.

NRW officers have been working with fire service on oil containment measures.

Fuel has spilled into Broughton Brook and work is continuing to remove it.





A spokesperson has said “Oil booms have been deployed to reduce the spread of the oil and we are currently investigating the options available to remove any remaining fuel currently within the Broughton Brook.”

Steve Jones, Chief Officer Streetscene and Transportation said; “Streetscene’s Out of Hours team were called to the B5129 in the earlier hours of this morning to deal with a fuel spill from a vehicle.

The road was re-opened shortly after the incident, and our team have remained on site throughout today to assist with the clean-up and assess any damage to the highway infrastructure.”